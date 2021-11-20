Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Akumin (TSE:AKU) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Clarus Securities currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. Akumin has a one year low of C$2.10 and a one year high of C$4.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

