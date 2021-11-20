Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ARSSF stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

