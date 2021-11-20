Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $81,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

