Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$13.50 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.34.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enerplus has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$13.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

