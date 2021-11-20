FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

DSX opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.