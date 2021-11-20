HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.73% from the company’s current price.
ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.
Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
