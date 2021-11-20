HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.73% from the company’s current price.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

