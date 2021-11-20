FY2022 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.35. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2024 earnings at $13.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

