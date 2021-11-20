Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 1,307 ($17.08) on Thursday. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,319 ($17.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

