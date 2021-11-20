Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,776,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.