Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETS. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

PETS opened at GBX 466.80 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 487.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 793.70. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

