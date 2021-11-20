Post Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

POST opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

