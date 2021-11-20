Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Boosted by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. APA has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.