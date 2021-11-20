FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

