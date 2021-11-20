Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) versus FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Financial Review

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Preferred Bank and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 41.33% 16.42% 1.62% FB Financial 29.15% 14.27% 1.64%

Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Preferred Bank pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FB Financial pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Preferred Bank and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 0 4 0 3.00 FB Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Preferred Bank currently has a consensus target price of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Preferred Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than FB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $220.32 million 4.77 $69.47 million $6.02 11.60 FB Financial $616.50 million 3.57 $63.62 million $3.89 11.85

Preferred Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FB Financial. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats FB Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination. The company was founded by Li Yu on December 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

