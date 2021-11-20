MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. Equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MVB Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 329.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

