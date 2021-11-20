Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,961. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

