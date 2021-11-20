Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

