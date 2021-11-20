Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON SGC opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £415.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.71.
Stagecoach Group Company Profile
