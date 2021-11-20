Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 132 ($1.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SGC opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £415.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.71.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.