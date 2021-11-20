Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the October 14th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 709.5 days.

Shares of AEXAF opened at $44.17 on Friday. Atos has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

