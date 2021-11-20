Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Expands By 42.7%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 707,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AIA Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

