Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.77. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 1,007,330 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$245.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.70.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.