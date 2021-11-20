Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in October

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $38.98 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

