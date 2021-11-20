Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 42.50 ($0.56). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 324 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

