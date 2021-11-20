Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,906% compared to the average daily volume of 141 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLIR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

