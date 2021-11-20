Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE MGY opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 556,428 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

