Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

JET2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,232.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.41. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.87. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55).

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

