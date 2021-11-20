Critical Contrast: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -260.33% -122.33% FLEETCOR Technologies 31.12% 30.48% 8.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.37) -5.03 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 7.74 $704.22 million $9.69 23.50

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $318.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

