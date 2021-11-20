Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,290 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,036.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,513 ($45.90). The company has a market capitalization of £31.38 billion and a PE ratio of 52.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

