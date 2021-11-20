Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

LON HYVE opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.08. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.05 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The stock has a market cap of £291.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

