Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 355 ($4.64).

GRI stock opened at GBX 312.60 ($4.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.10. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.82. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 242.45 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

