B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) and The Competition Critical Analysis

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare B.O.S. Better Online Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors 383 2165 2801 73 2.47

As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 7.68%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $33.55 million -$960,000.00 22.10 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -95.12

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 1.97% 5.39% 2.88% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors -13.12% -5.86% -3.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions peers beat B.O.S. Better Online Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions. The RFID & Mobile Solutions segment offers the integration of turnkey solutions as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and automatic identification data capture hardware, communications, equipment and industry-specific software applications. The Supply Chain Solutions segment provides electronic components, telecommunications equipment and components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as enterprise customers worldwide. The company was founded by Israel Gal in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

