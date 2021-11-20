B. Riley Comments on Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,655,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

