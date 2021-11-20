Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (CYRBY) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS: CYRBY) is one of 314 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ peers have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million $341.44 million 2.77 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 22.75

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 110.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors 16.75% 2.27% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Competitors 3497 14256 14139 345 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações peers beat Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

