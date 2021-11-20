BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

