Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s previous close.

RE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Shares of RE opened at $267.11 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $209.63 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after acquiring an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

