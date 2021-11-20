KE (NYSE:BEKE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. KE has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KE by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.