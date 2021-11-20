Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 1,919.80% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Casper Sleep by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

