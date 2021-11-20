AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

AXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

AXS opened at $51.55 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

