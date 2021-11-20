FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

