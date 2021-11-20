CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.00.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.17.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

