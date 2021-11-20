Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.31.

CRR.UN opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.93 and a 52-week high of C$19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.88.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

