Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.63

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.63 and traded as high as $91.42. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 57,607 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

