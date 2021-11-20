Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.89

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as high as C$15.44. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 165,914 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Cormark increased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

