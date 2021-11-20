Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AVNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

