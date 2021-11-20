Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARTA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

