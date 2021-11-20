AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the October 14th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

