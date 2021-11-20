Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,683 shares of company stock valued at $21,713,592 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

