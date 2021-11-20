OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 512.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,076 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,825,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

