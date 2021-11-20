Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

