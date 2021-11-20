Glencore (LON:GLEN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.86 ($5.52).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 369.45 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 355.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

